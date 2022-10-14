Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering the two sibling pit bull puppies at a residence in the 700 block of Tacken Street.
Deputies responded with Genesee County Animal Control officers, where they found a 4-week-old male puppy nicknamed Bully dead from starvation. His 9-month-old female sibling Bitsy was several emaciated and barely clinging to life, Swanson said.
He said 22-year-old Coleon Wright assumed ownership of the dogs in September and late fell on hard times financially, so he no longer could afford to care for them.
Wright allegedly abandoned the dogs rather than seek help. Swanson said Genesee County organizations provide a wealth of resources to help pet owners afford proper care of their animals.
"We have an incredible network of animal rights activists and people out there that love animals," he said.
Authorities brought Bitsy to the Genesee County Animal Shelter, where she was placed under the care of a licensed veterinarian. She has recovered well and put on weight, so she appears healthy again.
Swanson said Bitsy will be well enough for release to an animal rescue group soon. The animal shelter has several other dogs up for adoption if anyone is interested.
Wright was arraigned in Genesee County Circuit Court on two felony charges of killing or torturing animals and one misdemeanor charge of abandoning two or three animals. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.