Flint man accused of breaking into home, stashing stolen items

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man inside a Tuscola County residents this week, where he allegedly was stashing items stolen from other homes in the area.
The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the 39-year-old suspect was inside a residence on Chambers Road in Fremont Township between Vassar and Mayville on Wednesday evening.
A witness called 911 to report a Jeep backed up to the residence and the back door standing open when nobody was supposed to be there. The sheriff's office and Michigan State Police found the Flint man inside near a rifle.
Police arrested the man inside without incident. A search of the house allegedly turned up several items that don't belong to the Flint man or the property owner.
The sheriff's office believes the suspect, who was not identified, has been burglarizing several residences and he was using the home on Chambers Road to store his stolen items.
Investigators say they also found "a significant amount" of methamphetamine stored inside the residence, which they believe came from the Flint man.
The suspect was taken to the Tuscola County Jail on charges of first-degree home invasion, larceny, possession of meth and being a felon on possession of a firearm.