Flint man accused of impersonating police outside U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Police arrested a Flint man outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning after he allegedly impersonated a police officer.
A U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer started a conversation with 53-year-old Jerome Felipe around 5 a.m. after he parked a Dodge Charger on Peace Circle, which is on the west side of the capitol building.
Investigators say Felipe, who is a retired police officer from New York, showed the Capitol Police officer a fake badge that read "Department of INTERPOL." Felipe also claimed to be a criminal investigator with the agency.
He allowed Capitol Police officers to search his Dodge Charger. They discovered a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition inside the car.
Felipe was not carrying any real guns in the car, however.
U.S. Capitol Police arrested him on charges of unlawful possession of high capacity magazines and carrying unregistered ammunition. Investigators were still working to determine why Felipe parked near the capitol building.