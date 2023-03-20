Flint man accused of pointing laser at Michigan State Police helicopter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to five years in prison after he allegedly directed a laser pointer at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday night.

The Trooper 3 helicopter was flying over Flint around 10:20 p.m. when the laser pointer was directed at the aircraft. Michigan State Police troopers aboard the helicopter traced the laser to a residence in the 1100 block of Nelson Street.

Troopers on the ground responded to the residence, where they found a 31-year-old man. He was arrested on a felony charge of pointing a laser at an aircraft, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Police did not identify the suspect over the weekend because he hadn't appeared in court for arraignment.

A similar incident in Flint on June 3 last summer resulted in police arresting a 59-year-old man, who allegedly pointed lasers at the same Michigan State Police helicopter.

Michigan State Police say directing laser pointers at aircraft is dangerous, because they can temporarily blind the flight crew and cause a crash.