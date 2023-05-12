Flint man accused of raping young child, spreading HIV

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is accused of grooming and raping a young child after a GHOST investigation.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced 12 charges on Friday against 55-year-old John Cole. He was arraigned in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:
- Three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- Two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
- One count of child sexually abusive activity.
- One count of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with intent to infect someone with HIV.
- Three counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Cole, who was the president of online news magazine Flint Talk on YouTube, faces up to life in prison if he is convicted on the most serious charges. He remained in custody Friday at the Genesee County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Swanson said the alleged sexual encounters with a 15-year-old victim occurred during trips to a high school basketball game, bowling alley and others.
"He is one of the most vile I've seen in almost 40 years of doing this," Swanson said. "His grooming methods are among the best I've seen in the worst way."
Cole previously went by the name of Johnnie Peters. He changed his name after an earlier conviction for knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with intent to infect someone with HIV back in 2013.
Swanson said the Genesee County Health Department at the time noticed an increase of HIV cases among young men and contacted police. The sheriff's office investigation linked many of the cases to Peters, who was charged and convicted.
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office believes Cole may have victimized more people. Anyone who wants to report sexually abusive activity should call the sheriff's office or the Flint YWCA at 810-238-SAFE.
Swanson said evidence from his phone indicates Cole intentionally infected at least two other people with HIV during sexual activity.
"This is going on 35 years and he's still doing what he does," Swanson said.