Flint man accused of shooting at wife, planning to shoot at her again

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police shield

Michigan State Police

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is accused of shooting at his wife in Oakland County and police believe he was returning to shoot at her again this week.

Michigan State Police arrested the 22-year-old suspect after Monday's shooting incident, which occurred at an undisclosed location. There was no word on injuries from the shooting incident.

Investigators arrested the suspect, who was not identified, when he returned to Flint. Police seized an AR-15 rifle, handgun, ammunition and other evidence during the arrest allegedly linking him to the shooting scene.

Michigan State Police recovered other undisclosed evidence during the arrest indicating that the suspect was planning a return trip to Oakland County to shoot at his wife a second time.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and several weapons offenses in Oakland County related to the shooting incident. He will face additional felony charges in Genesee County.

