Flint man accused of shooting gun behind Vets Club to scare people

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police arrested a Flint man early Sunday after he allegedly fired a handgun behind the Vets Club to intimidate people.
Troopers were at the club, which is located at 2408 Saginaw St., around 2 a.m. for a routine property inspection. They heard gunshots behind the building and ran outside to investigate.
Police encountered a 31-year-old man, who was trying to leave the area, and detained him.
Michigan State Police say the suspect admitted to firing a handgun to intimidate people he was feuding with. The 31-year-old had a valid concealed pistol license for the weapon, but police say he used it unlawfully.
Investigators found several spent shell casings behind Vets Club and seized the suspect's pistol. He was arrested and taken to the Genesee County Jail to await formal charges.
Authorities did not identify the suspect late Sunday because he had not appeared in court for arraignment.