Flint man admits to 2021 carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded guilty to federal charges from two violent carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township last year.
Prosecutors say 20-year-old Darian Welch admitted to carjacking two people at gas stations during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc and Sept. 12, 2021, in Flint Township.
In the Grand Blanc incident, Welch approached a woman who was pumping gas at an undisclosed gas station, pulled out a loaded gun, pressed the muzzle against the side of her head and demanded her keys.
The victim turned over the keys and Welch drove off in her car.
In the Flint Township incident, Welch approached a woman who was about to leave an undisclosed gas station and asked her for a ride to a nearby apartment complex.
The woman agreed and drove him to the complex, but Welch punched her in the face several times, pulled her out of the driver's seat, threw her on the ground and kicked her repeatedly after she parked.
The victim in that case sustained serious facial injuries and spent several days in an area hospital.
Welch drove off in the woman's vehicle. Police spotted him in the stolen car about an hour later and Welch fled officers attempting to make a traffic stop.
He lost control during the high-speed chase, hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines.
Welch pleaded guilty to federal charges of brandishing a firearm while carjacking and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison, but could face up to life behind bars.
Welch is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on March 14.
“Citizens deserve to feel safe as they travel in their own communities,” said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. “My office will zealously prosecute those who use guns to terrorize people just trying to live their lives.”