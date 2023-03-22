Flint man appears in Washington, D.C., courtroom on Jan. 6 charges

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Flint man was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., for a dozen charges tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Justice Department filed disorderly conduct and physical violence charges against Isaac Thomas in January. He is accused of swinging a flag pole at officers guarding the Capitol and hitting a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

In January, when Thomas made is first court appearance in Flint, he denied being violent during the Jan. 6 riots.

"I was peaceful and that I do not condone the acts of violence that happened at the Capitol on January 6th. I was there simply to express my First Amendment right to protest peacefully," he said in January.

Federal prosecutors have also charged Thomas' girlfriend at the time -- Christina Legros of Beaverton. She faces misdemeanor charges, including entering or remaining on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.