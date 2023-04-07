Flint man arrested for terroristic threats he made towards McLaren in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – A Flint man has been arrested for terroristic threats he made against McLaren Hospital in Flint, state police announced Friday.
61-year-old Edvin Pendleton Williams of Flint was arraigned April 4 on six counts, including terrorism, for calls he made to the hospital last weekend.
Troopers responded to McLaren Hospital on April 1 to investigate threats made against the hospital during two separate phone calls that a McLaren staff member received that day.
Investigation revealed that Williams was upset about the medical care that he was provided by the hospital in the weeks prior.
He called the hospital and threatened to “shoot up the place,” and also drive his truck through the front doors.
Williams was arrested at his residence and then lodged at the Genesee County Jail. During his arrest, troopers discovered that he is a convicted felon.
His residence was searched, and troopers found a pistol and ammunition which he was not allowed to be in possession of due to his felony status.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
