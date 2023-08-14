Flint man charged for Beaverton murder and home invasion from June

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was formally charged in a murder that happened in June in Beaverton.

Michael Durbin, 45, of Flint, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, open murder, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm charge.

Durbin was arraigned Monday in Gladwin County.

On June 6, Durbin allegedly broke into a home in Lakefront Estates in Beaverton. He then allegedly assaulted a woman and shot and killed Scott Eckert.

Police say that it appears to have been a random act of violence.

Durbin was arrested in Isabella County for stealing a pick-up. He has been in jail ever since.

Durbin will be in court again for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m.