Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
counties, Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee,
Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A rich moisture environment with a passing low pressure
system will bring likely showers with embedded thunderstorms
this evening into Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1.50
to 2.50 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts up to
3 inches possible for areas that experience repeated rounds
of heavy rainfall.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Flint man charged for Beaverton murder and home invasion from June

Michael Durbin

Michael Durbin 

A Flint man was formally charged in a murder that happened in June in Beaverton.

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was formally charged in a murder that happened in June in Beaverton.

Michael Durbin, 45, of Flint, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, open murder, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a felony firearm charge.

Durbin was arraigned Monday in Gladwin County.

On June 6, Durbin allegedly broke into a home in Lakefront Estates in Beaverton. He then allegedly assaulted a woman and shot and killed Scott Eckert.

Police say that it appears to have been a random act of violence.

Durbin was arrested in Isabella County for stealing a pick-up. He has been in jail ever since.

Durbin will be in court again for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

