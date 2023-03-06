Flint man charged with murder and arson for fire that killed firefighter

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint says a 21-year-old Flint resident has been charged with murder and arson in connection with a fire at Elms Mobile Home Park on February 25.

This is the same incident where Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. passed away after suffering a heart attack while working to put out the fire.

Court records show 21-year-old Jabez Bobo was arraigned Monday in Genesee County District Court on charges of open murder and first-degree arson. His bond was set at $100,000.

Bobo, who could face up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted, will be back in court next week.