Flint man charged with murder nearly 3 years after baby's death

  • Updated
Investigators say 32-year-old Tyler Crockett caused severe injuries to 17-month-old Ellie Daniels before she died in November 2020.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man has been charged with causing the death of a baby he was taking care of more than two years ago.

Authorities say 32-year-old Tyler Crockett was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in Saginaw County District Court.

Police say Crockett was babysitting 17-month-old Ellie Daniels at a Frankenmuth apartment in November 2020, when she was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of severe injuries. She died a few days later.

Investigators believe they have enough evidence to show that Crockett caused the little girl's injuries. He remained in custody at the Saginaw County Jail after his arraignment Friday with no bond offered.

