Flint man convicted of deadly 2019 shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man has been found guilty of a fatal 2019 shooting that killed one and injured two others.
Christopher Demond Meadows, 30, is convicted of multiple charges including:
- One count of first-degree murder.
- Two counts of attempted murder.
- One count of discharge from a vehicle causing death.
- Two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing serious injury.
- Felon in possession of a firearm.
- Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Seven related felony firearm counts.
According to the Genesee County Prosecutor, three people were heading north on Saginaw Street near Avenue A, between Hamilton and Pasadena Avenue, when their vehicle was struck by 30 rounds of gunfire from a vehicle behind them. The date of the shooting took place on July 21, 2019.
Wanda Garner, 26, of Flint, was fatally shot, and another person was critically wounded. The third person suffered gunshot wounds to both hands.
Following the shooting, the assailing vehicle bumped into the rear of the victim's vehicle and then crashed head-on into another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene following the crash, but surveillance video showed two other individuals fleeing.
Investigators found Meadows' fingerprint from the assailing vehicle. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office adds that witness testimony secured the conviction.
According to police, the shooting appeared to have been a case of mistaken identity of the vehicle and occupants. Meadows was shooting to get revenge for a prior shooting for a friend.
Meadows faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced.
Court records show that a sentencing date has not been scheduled yet.