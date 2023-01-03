Flint man dies after shooting; suspect arrested after short chase

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 31-year-old man died and 30-year-old was arrested after a shooting in Flint on Monday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue.
Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators quickly received information leading them to a 30-year-old Flint man as a possible suspect in the shooting. He was arrested after police say he led officers on a short chase through Flint and Mt. Morris townships.
The suspect, who was not identified, remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Tuesday while awaiting arraignment.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-730-2535 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.