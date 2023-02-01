Flint man, ex-girlfriend facing charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man and a Beaverton woman are facing several charges after they allegedly took part in a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Investigators say 20-year-old Isaac Thomas of Flint and 22-year-old Christina Legros of Beaverton, who were in a dating relationship at the time, broke into the Capitol Building with dozens of others at the Senate Wing entrance.

Thomas is accused of swinging a flag pole at police officers guarding the Capitol and hitting a U.S. Capitol Police officer blocking a stairwell minutes later, which investigators say allowed a mob to go up the West Terrace.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Legros captured video of the confrontation on the steps with her cell phone.

Investigators say Thomas and Legros both got into the Capitol Building at the Senate Wing door, walked over to the House side, walked back to the Crypt and climbed stairs to the second floor.

They then entered a suite of offices for the Speaker of the House, where Thomas recorded a video on his cell phone.

"...The United States of America thinks we were playing ... Do not let them take our country. Mike Pence failed us today. Ya’ll better take your country back. Take your freedom back for the sake of your families and your children!" he said in the video.

Thomas and Legros then allegedly walked toward the Old Senate Chamber, where Thomas is accused of engaging in another confrontation with police. After that, they split up and left the building.

Thomas is facing several felony charges for his actions on Jan. 6:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

Corruptly obstructing an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in disruptive conduct while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence while carrying or using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of engaging in an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct within the Capitol Building; and parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol Building.

Legros is facing misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disruptive conduct on restricted grounds, engaged in disorderly or disruptive conduct within the Capitol Building and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Thomas was arrested on Jan. 26 and he appeared in U.S. District Court for arraignment last week. Legros was arrested on Tuesday in Flint and is awaiting her initial court appearance.

They are among 950 people facing federal charges for the Jan. 6 riots just over two years since the incident.