Flint man faces life in prison after carjacking, armed robbery incident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man faces up to life in prison after he was convicted of carjacking and armed robbery of a Saginaw resident as a habitual offender on Friday.
Prosecutors say a Genesee County jury convicted 32-year-old Delon Deon Thomas on charges of carjacking and armed robbery. As a fourth-time habitual offender, he faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says Thomas met his victim on an online dating app and they met in Saginaw, where the victim lives. They then drove to the East Village Inn in downtown Flint.
Thomas told the victim, who was not familiar with Flint neighborhoods, to drive him to an abandoned house by claiming he lived there. At the house, Thomas pulled out a sawed off shotgun from his duffel bag and robbed the victim.
Thomas stole the victim's wallet, cell phone and vehicle.
The Flint Police Department found the victim's car 11 days later while they investigated an unrelated breaking and entering case. Police found Thomas with another vehicle reported stolen from Grand Rapids a few days after that.
“This defendant has caused tremendous grief for many individuals and he now faces a very lengthy prison sentence for his actions,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Thomas' criminal record includes auto theft convictions dating back to when he was a juvenile. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18 in Genesee County Circuit Court.