Flint man facing 6 charges after child porn investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing six charges after authorities say he looked at child pornographic images on the internet.
Police say 28-year-old Joseph Dean Mellette surrendered to authorities and he was arraigned last week in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:
- Three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
- Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Mellette after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.
Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.