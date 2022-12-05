 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint man facing 6 charges after child porn investigation

  • 0
Kronos ransomware attack could impact employee paychecks and timesheets for weeks

Computer crimes

 Adobe Stock

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing six charges after authorities say he looked at child pornographic images on the internet.

Police say 28-year-old Joseph Dean Mellette surrendered to authorities and he was arraigned last week in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • Three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating Mellette after learning that he allegedly was viewing child sexually abusive images on the internet.

Police served a search warrant for his residence and allegedly found evidence of child pornography on his digital devices.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you