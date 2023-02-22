Flint man facing four felonies after Flushing carjacking incident

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint man accused of carjacking a woman with a weapon outside the Beacon & Bridge gas station in Flushing last weekend appeared in court to face four charges.

The Flushing Police Department says 30-year-old Deonta Lamarr Harper was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to rob while armed, carjacking, armed robbery and fleeing or eluding police.

He remained in the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday with no bond offered while awaiting his next court appearance on March 2. Harper faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Police say Harper pulled a weapon on a woman outside the Beacon & Bridge gas station on Main Street in downtown Flushing around 10:15 p.m. Friday before stealing her cell phone and vehicle.

The woman's husband tracked the location of her phone and vehicle, which helped police pinpoint Harper's location. Police say he fled in the woman's vehicle when they attempted to apprehend him.

Authorities disabled the vehicle during the chase and arrested Harper. The female victim was treated and released for minor injuries after the incident.