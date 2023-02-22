Flint man facing four felonies after Flushing carjacking incident

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AS WINTRY MIX
CONTINUES...

WEATHER...

* A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue
between the I-69 and M-59 corridors through the early
afternoon. Snow and sleet are expected to be the primary
precipitation types closer to the I-69 corridor, with freezing
rain and sleet closer to the M-59 corridor. Snow may also
occasionally mix in at times closer to the M-59 corridor.

* Snowfall rates up to 0.25 inch per hour will be possible where
the heaviest snowfall occurs. Snow and sleet accumulation will
generally remain under 1 inch through 3 PM, although locally
higher amounts will be possible closer to I-69.

* Ice accretion up to one tenth of an inch will be possible
through 3 PM, with locally higher amounts possible. Accretion
will be most prevalent on elevated surfaces, but will become
increasingly common on untreated roadways, bridges, exit ramps,
overpasses, and other untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and
parking lots.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds through will occasionally gust up to 25 mph.

* Air temperatures will hover slightly below to around 32
degrees.

IMPACTS...

* Moderate icing and snow may lead to slippery roads
particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses. Treated
roads may become difficult to travel in areas where heavier ice
accretion rates and snow accumulation occur.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Flint man facing four felonies after Flushing carjacking incident

Deonta Lamarr Harper

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint man accused of carjacking a woman with a weapon outside the Beacon & Bridge gas station in Flushing last weekend appeared in court to face four charges.

The Flushing Police Department says 30-year-old Deonta Lamarr Harper was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to rob while armed, carjacking, armed robbery and fleeing or eluding police.

He remained in the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday with no bond offered while awaiting his next court appearance on March 2. Harper faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Police say Harper pulled a weapon on a woman outside the Beacon & Bridge gas station on Main Street in downtown Flushing around 10:15 p.m. Friday before stealing her cell phone and vehicle.

The woman's husband tracked the location of her phone and vehicle, which helped police pinpoint Harper's location. Police say he fled in the woman's vehicle when they attempted to apprehend him.

Authorities disabled the vehicle during the chase and arrested Harper. The female victim was treated and released for minor injuries after the incident.

