Flint man found guilty of murdering his mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A jury has found a Flint man guilty of the 2020 shooting death of his mother.
30 year-old Chavez Lawon Wyatt was found guilty on eight felony counts, including second degree murder, resisting and obstructing police, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin over 50 grams.
The shooting happened April 10, 2020. Flint police arrived to a home on Cherokee Avenue and discovered Wyatt's mother, 51 year-old Sheletha Graves, lying on the couch with multiple gunshot wounds.
Wyatt was arrested at the scene. While at the Genesee County jail, Wyatt told a deputy he passed a shell casing, which was later determined to match the ballistics of a firearm found in the home.