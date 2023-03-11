 Skip to main content
Flint man found guilty of murdering his mother

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - A jury has found a Flint man guilty of the 2020 shooting death of his mother.

30 year-old Chavez Lawon Wyatt was found guilty on eight felony counts, including second degree murder, resisting and obstructing police, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin over 50 grams.

The shooting happened April 10, 2020.   Flint police arrived to a home on Cherokee Avenue and discovered Wyatt's mother, 51 year-old Sheletha Graves, lying on the couch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wyatt was arrested at the scene.  While at the Genesee County jail, Wyatt told a deputy he passed a shell casing, which was later determined to match the ballistics of a firearm found in the home.

"This was another tragic shooting death in the City of Flint that took the life of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and valued member of our community," said Prosecutor David Leyton.  "I am grateful to the work of the jury in helping us see justice through in this case."
 
Wyatt faces up to life in prison.  He is scheduled to be sentenced March 31st.

 

