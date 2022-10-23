Flint man in jail after TikTok child abuse video

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is behind bars in Oakland County after he allegedly was seen hitting a child in the face on a TikTok video.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received the video from a concerned citizen by email on Friday. Police say the video shows the 5-year-old boy kick dirt while standing in line at a food truck.
Investigators say 25-year-old John Wesley Hanley III then drags the child by his arm out of the line and then hits him in the face.
Investigators determined where the incident happened based on surroundings depicted in the video. They received additional video footage of the incident from the property owner.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrested Hanley on Friday evening and he was arraigned Saturday on a charge of fourth-degree child abuse. Hanley's bond is set at $20,000.