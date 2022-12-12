Flint man pleads no contest to killing, dismembering his father

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded no contest last week in the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his father two years ago.
Court records show Aron Reeves II pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a body for the murder of his father, Aron Reeves, in March of 2020.
Police found the elder Reeves' body spread into garbage bags stashed in a dumpster on Davison Road between Averill and Center roads in Flint.
A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at sentencing.
Reeves II will be sentenced as a habitual offender in Genesee County Circuit Court on Jan. 9. He faces up to life in prison with a possibility of parole.