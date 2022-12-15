Flint man sent to prison for $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced to nine years in a federal penitentiary after pleading guilty to running a $422,000 bank fraud and identity theft scheme for four years.
A federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Michael Johnson-Brown on Thursday. He pleaded guilty earlier to charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Court documents show Johnson-Brown used stolen Social Security numbers and other personal information stolen from dozens of victims to open lines of credit with several retail establishments in other people's names.
He used those accounts to purchase $422,000 worth of merchandise from 2017 to 2021.
Prosecutors say Johnson-Brown launched the scheme while he was on parole from an earlier identity theft case. He was convicted in state and federal courts of eight bank fraud and identity theft crimes committed between 2008 and 2016.
Johnson-Brown continued defrauding stores and stealing identities while released on bond after his arraignment on the charges in the current case.