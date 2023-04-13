Flint man sent to prison for carjackings in Flint, Grand Blanc

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for two violent carjackings in Grand Blanc and Flint Township in 2021.
Prosecutors say 21-year-old Darian Welch pleaded guilty to carjacking two women at gas stations during the early morning hours of July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc and Sept. 12, 2021, in Flint Township.
A U.S. District Court judge in Flint sentenced Welch to 11.75 years in a federal penitentiary.
In the Grand Blanc incident, Welch approached a woman who was pumping gas at an undisclosed gas station, pulled out a loaded gun, pressed the muzzle against the side of her head and demanded her keys.
The victim turned over the keys and Welch drove off in her car.
In the Flint Township incident, Welch approached a woman who was about to leave an undisclosed gas station and asked her for a ride to a nearby apartment complex.
The woman agreed and drove him to the complex, but Welch punched her in the face several times, pulled her out of the driver's seat, threw her on the ground and kicked her repeatedly after she parked.
The victim in that case sustained serious facial injuries and spent several days in an area hospital.
Welch drove off in the woman's vehicle. Police spotted him in the stolen car about an hour later and Welch fled from officers when they attempted to make a traffic stop.
He lost control during the high-speed chase, hit a utility pole and knocked down power lines.
Welch pleaded guilty in November to federal charges of brandishing a firearm while carjacking and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury. His sentence guidelines increased due to reckless endangerment during the chase and for seriously injuring the Flint Township woman.
"This defendant spread fear through our community by using a firearm and a violent assault to commit carjackings of vulnerable victims late at night and further endangered others with his reckless indifference to those in his path during his flight from police," said U.S. Attorney Ison.