Flint man sentenced to at least 15 years prison for father's murder and mutilation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man will spend more than a decade behind bars after he reached a plea deal in the murder and mutilation of his father's body.

Court records show Aron Reeves II was sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.

He was charged after the brutal murder of his father Aron Reeves back in March of 2020. The elder Reeves' body was found spread among garbage bags in a dumpster along Davison Road between Averill Avenue and Center Road.

Reeves II pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and mutilation of a body last month. That means he didn't admit guilt, but he accepted the punishment.

Reeves II was given credit for more than two years of jail time already served.