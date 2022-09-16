Flint mayor addresses illegal dumping, rewards being offered

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is putting illegal dumpers on notice that they will face legal consequences when caught.
Neeley caught an illegal dumper on Bonbright Street in August. Since then, Flint police have been looking for the illegal dumper and others.
“We are looking for this individual and we will turn up heat to make sure we find him,” said Neeley.
The site of the illegal dumping has been a longtime eyesore in the neighborhood. The home was burned to the ground, leaving only the foundation, which quickly filled with trash.
“For residents in this area, this is their home and they don’t deserve to look out window to look at these blighted conditions,” Neeley said.
Along with cleaning up the illegally dumped debris in the area, demolition crews removed the burned out foundation so it can be filled and turned into a green space.
Emergency demolition funds are being used to pay for the demolition, which is expected to cost between $6,000 and $8,000.
“I love this. It’s a good thing because blight causes problems," said Flint resident Jamar Jefferson. "This is one lot, but there are so many more.”
Neeley, along with the Flint Police Department and city law department, announced that Crime Stoppers will be offering rewards of $250 to $1,000 for individuals who report illegal dumping when it leads to an arrest.
Residents are encouraged to safely take photos, record license plate information and turn it over to authorities. Reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.