Flint men accused of purchasing 62 firearms illegally

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal authorities accuse two Flint men of purchasing 62 firearms illegally and selling them for a profit.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids says 23-year-old Jonathan-Michael Brown and 24-year-old Jalen Kenyatta-Malik Jackson completed 62 fraudulent or illegal gun sales and were trying to buy 19 more.
Prosecutors say Brown previously was convicted of a felony, so he cannot legally possess firearms. He allegedly used a stolen identity to purchase guns and offer them for resale.
Federally licensed firearms retailers in Michigan and Ohio sold him pistols and rifles, but they didn't realize he was posing as someone else to complete the transactions, according to investigators.
Brown also is accused of recruiting Jackson to use stolen credit card numbers to buy guns, which they also resold to others.
Brown is facing the following nine charges:
- Two counts of making false statements to firearms dealers.
- Two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.
- Two counts of aggravated identity theft.
- Conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
- Two counts of wire fraud.
Jackson is facing the following five charges:
- Two counts of making false statements to firearms dealers.
- Conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
- Two counts of wire fraud.
Both suspects face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the wire fraud charges, along with supervised release and restitution.