Flint Police Department crediting community for drop in crime

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is crediting relationships with the community for a drop in crime in 2022.
According the department, homicides were down from 2021 to 2022 39%, burglaries were down 18% and larcenies were down 13%.
"It's because of efforts made by partnerships we have established over the last year," said Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth. "Both with law enforcement partners, like ATF, Genesee County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police. More importantly, it's the citizens who are partners with us to make a change in Flint in terms of crime."
For years, Flint ranked high on the list of most violent cities in America. The drop in crime numbers is believed to be a reflection of the work being done and programs implemented, including a volunteer program to bridge relationships in the city.
"We have volunteers in the community centers around the city, where we have police service station," said Booth. "They take phone calls, provide advice to people experiencing criminal activity and feeding that information back to the police station. Those are all efforts done this year, we believe has helped in driving these numbers down."
If you are interesting in being a volunteer, contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.