Flint police identify MTA bus station shooting victim and suspect

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police have identified the worker shot and killed inside the downtown MTA bus terminal last week and the suspect arraigned on murder charges.

Police say 23-year-old Jamil Kaine was working at a store inside the bus station at Second and Harrison streets in downtown Flint when 38-year-old Stand "Face" Robinson walked him and shot him around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Kaine was pronounced dead on the scene inside the MTA station. Robinson ran off on foot after the shooting.

A Flint police officer on duty in the bus terminal heard the shooting and chased Robinson outside. Investigators say Robinson ran to a nearby church, where Flint detectives found him hiding between two cars in the parking lot.

Police also found a firearm near Robinson, which investigators identified as the murder weapon used to kill Kaine.

Robinson appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment on seven charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and six weapons charges. He faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if convicted.

The Flint Police Department has not offered details about the motive for the shooting.