Flint police investigate shooting at International Academy of Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Shots were fired in the parking lot of a Flint charter school leaving one person in the hospital and a woman in police custody.
This all unfolded just after 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the International Academy of Flint.
"It appears as though they got into an argument in the parking lot here and that transpired into gunshots," said Flint Police Chief Terence Green.
He's not exactly sure why the two were arguing in the first place, but he said this shows why it's so important for people to try and resolve conflict in a nonviolent way.
The International Academy of Flint was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after shots were fired in the parking lot right around pick-up time.
Flint police say a 27-year-old mother shot a 30-year-old mother following an argument.
Chief Green says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim who was standing outside of the suspects vehicle -- no children were inside either vehicle.
"After being shot the victim drove northbound from this location and stopped to call for an ambulance the suspect was taken into custody without any further incident here on scene," Green said.
That woman was eventually transported to the hospital.
"The victim was initially listed in good condition but has been downgraded to critical condition," said Green.
While police are still working on a motive Chief Green says incidents like this are a reminder for people to try and keep a level head during a disagreement.
"Especially when you're armed with a firearm, sometimes arguments get heated, escalate, and if one of the parties is armed with a firearm they tend to quickly use that firearm to settle the dispute," he said. "And that's the main reason why we have all of these non-fatal and fatal shootings in the city of Flint."
Green says this is an ongoing investigation and there was no threat to the school or any students, it was just an altercation between two parents.