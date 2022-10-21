Flint police investigating deadly stabbing and shooting incidents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people are dead in separate stabbing and shooting incidents in Flint this week.
The Flint Police Department released information about both deadly incidents on Friday morning.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to investigate a body found on the sidewalk in front of an empty lot.
Investigators believe the man died hours earlier from a gunshot wound. Flint police did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
An adult male died from stab wounds sustained in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not release any information about a suspect or motive in that case either.
Anyone with information about the shooting or stabbing should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.