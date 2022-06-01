Flint Police investigating homicide leaving woman dead and child injured

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman is dead and a child injured after shots were fired inside of a Flint home just after midnight Wednesday.
Flint Major Case Unit detectives say that they are investigating a homicide after Flint Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.
Police found 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland fatally shot inside the residence. Officials also discovered that a child inside the home was also shot and sustained nonlife-threating injuries.
Reports said that the child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.