Flint police investigating suspicious deaths of a couple

  Updated
Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a couple found deceased inside an apartment in Flint.

The Flint Police Department identified the couple as 33-year-old Ashley Janette Holt and 31-year-old Matthew Cadillac Buggs.

Officers found their bodies inside an apartment in the 900 block of East Court Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not say why they responded to the residence or how the couple died.

Anyone with information on the deaths of Holt and Buggs should call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

