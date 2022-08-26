 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police

Flint Police responding to a scene in the city.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight.

The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name Friday morning because investigators were trying to contact her family.

Flint police did not provide any information about the possible suspect vehicle Friday morning. Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you