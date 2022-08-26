Flint police look for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for the vehicle that allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian on Chevrolet Avenue in Flint overnight.
The Flint Police Department says an unidentified woman was walking north on Chevrolet Avenue near Begole Street when a northbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene around 1:10 a.m. Friday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release her name Friday morning because investigators were trying to contact her family.
Flint police did not provide any information about the possible suspect vehicle Friday morning. Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 810-237-6816 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.