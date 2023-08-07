 Skip to main content
Flint Police looking for help finding a missing teenager

  • Updated
  • 0
Sharquice Menta

Sharquice Menta

 Credit: Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager.

Sharquice Menta, 15, was last seen leaving the 600 Block of White Street in Flint around noon on May 26.

Menta was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.

Menta is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. Menta has Brown eyes and black braided hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hayman with the Flint Police Department at (810) 237-6824 or call 911. Callers are asked to reference Flint Police Department's complaint number 23-175526.

