Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

Police say Janiel Marie Bunstead kidnapped her biological son, 1.5-year-old Wyatt Edward Thompson, from Bethany Christian Services in downtown Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon.

The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m.

Police say Bunstead lost legal custody of her 1.5-year-old son, Wyatt Edward Thompson, under an order from Genesee County Circuit Court. Bethany Christian Services was facilitating a visit for her Monday.

Bunstead was last seen wearing black coat, tights, multicolored socks and black Nike shoes. Thompson was wearing a gray winter coat, gray pants and blue shoes.

They were last seen on foot walking west on Court Street in downtown Flint. Police did not share a potential vehicle description or say where they may be heading.

Anyone who sees Bunstead or Thompson should dial 911 immediately.

