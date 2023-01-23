Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon.
The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking part in a supervised visit with her son, when she left the office at 111 E. Court St. with him around 1:20 p.m.
Police say Bunstead lost legal custody of her 1.5-year-old son, Wyatt Edward Thompson, under an order from Genesee County Circuit Court. Bethany Christian Services was facilitating a visit for her Monday.
Bunstead was last seen wearing black coat, tights, multicolored socks and black Nike shoes. Thompson was wearing a gray winter coat, gray pants and blue shoes.
They were last seen on foot walking west on Court Street in downtown Flint. Police did not share a potential vehicle description or say where they may be heading.
Anyone who sees Bunstead or Thompson should dial 911 immediately.