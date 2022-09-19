Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle.
The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Saginaw Street. As the officers walked up to Davis' Chevrolet Impala, he allegedly sped off.
The officers ran back to their patrol cars. They watched as Davis lost control on Pierson Road near Martin Luther King Avenue and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
Davis hit a Cadillac sedan driving east on Pierson Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old man driving the Cadillac was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Monday.
Flint police say Davis was speeding and possibly intoxicated when he crashed. Investigators say he also had an active arrest warrant from Genesee County Circuit Court for a felony weapons charge.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6892.
