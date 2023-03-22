Flint police officer accused of kicking man in the head

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint police officer is accused of using excessive force during a domestic violence arrest after he allegedly kicked a man in the head.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton filed a misdemeanor assault and battery charge Wednesday against the 51-year-old officer. Leyton said the officer kicked a man while he was lying facedown on a porch.
The officer, who was not named because he hasn't appeared in court for arraignment, was placed on unpaid administrative leave soon after the incident was reported on Jan. 27.
The department has been conducting an internal investigation since then and recently turned over findings to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. The officer is scheduled to appear in court soon for arraignment.
Leyton said the officer responded as backup to a domestic violence call at an undisclosed address in Flint. Other officers were trying to get the man under control and got him lying facedown on the porch.
That is when Leyton said the backup officer kicked the man in the head. Body cameras captured video of the incident, which led to Thursday's charges.
"When I looked at the body camera video, and it's pretty clear that this was excessive -- that the kick to the head was more than necessary," Leyton said. "The individual was already in custody was already laying on the ground. And I just felt that this went beyond what was necessary by the officer since they already had the guy."
He said the officer has been notified of the criminal charge. The officer could face up to 93 days in jail if he is convicted.