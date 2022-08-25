Flint rapper accused of $10,000 murder-for-hire plot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A rapper from Flint is facing federal charges for allegedly hiring a man to shoot and kill a woman in Sterling Heights last fall.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Clifton E. Terry III, who goes by Cliff Mac in the rap world, offered by pay a man $10,000 in November 2020 to kill the woman.
A Grand Rapids man allegedly carried out the plot and shot the woman several times outside her residence, but she survived.
Terry is charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The alleged shooter, who was identified as 25-year-old Andre D. Sims of Grand Rapids, was charged in March 2022 for his role in the plot.
Prosecutors say Sims traveled from Grand Rapids to Flint on Nov. 27, 2020, to obtain a vehicle. Early the next morning, he allegedly parked outside the woman's residence in Sterling Heights and waited across the street for several hours.
As the woman left the home, Sims allegedly fired seven or eight gunshots at her. She was hospitalized with several injuries, but she survived. Her home security cameras captured video of the shooting.
Investigators say Sims drove to a nearby apartment complex after the shooting and abandoned the vehicle he was driving. Terry allegedly picked up Sims and paid him $2,500 for the failed hit.
Authorities say Terry is charged with first-degree murder for the Aug. 17, 2021, death of Devaroe Davis in Genesee County. Sims already is serving a life sentence in prison for an unrelated murder of a 65-year-old woman in Kent County.
Terry faces up to 20 years in prison for his charges in the alleged murder-for-hire plot, including a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years.