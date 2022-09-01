Flint residents call for expansion of Operation Arrowhead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Genesee County sheriff's Operation Arrowhead is proving to reduce crime in the city of Flint.
Since the operation began nearly three months ago, the sheriff's office has made more than 50 arrests and responded to 600 calls.
But while some residents are praising its effectiveness, others express concern over the focus of where officers patrol and how they are going about it.
“We need the Genesee County Sheriff's Department because we simply do not have enough officers to patrol the city streets of Flint but if you call in for gunshot or domestic violence, there needs to be an answer,” said Sixth Ward Councilwoman Tonya Burns.
She applauds the extra patrols from Operation Arrowhead, where the Genesee County Sheriff's Office adds more officers to the streets. The coverage area stretches from Dupont Street to Dort Highway and from Hurley Medical Center to I-69.
Burns said more enforcement is needed beyond the business area on the bricks of Saginaw Street.
“It's a different demographic as opposed to downtown, which is where we have more college students frequently,” she said.
In a phone call with Sheriff Chris Swanson on Thursday, he agreed with residents on the expansion. But just like the Flint Police Department, resources are still limited.
“I don't have the assets to do more than what we're already doing. So I wanted to be really good at what we have,” Swanson said. “As we build out and see the success of it, I think that has a great chance of happening.”
Others say more accountability and safety is needed between officers and those being stopped.
In the three months of patrolling the city's downtown, some residents say they've experienced stop-and-frisk-like approaches from sheriff's deputies. Swanson said he has not gotten any reports about the improper procedure.
“A lot of times people assume when there's interaction with law enforcement that this is what's happening without knowing all the details, but the other thing is we don't stop and frisk,” he said.
Flint criminal attorney Heather Burnash has been providing legal advice to those who experienced it for themselves.
“I received a call one night, saying that an officer in uniform was parked out in the street and yelled over to him, ‘Hey, can I get your ID, we're carding everyone.’ And he said ‘no, thank you’ and continued walking on his way,” Burnash said. “Then he called me and said was that the right thing to do? So I explained to them, 'You don't have to stop and identify yourself.'”
The only time a person would need to identify themselves is if an officer gives probable cause, such as reasonable suspicion they are committing a crime or if they are conducting an investigation.
Residents say they would additionally like more data to be released from Operation Arrowhead to know how many stops are being made, the reason for them, and if they resulted in an arrest which Swanson says they will begin doing to provide more transparency.