Flint Township bank robbery suspect arraigned in court Monday

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of robbing the Huntington Bank on Linden Road in Flint Township on Thursday has been arraigned in court.

Alonzo Whiteside, 41, from Oklahoma, is charged with three counts of felony firearm, bank robbery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Flint Township Police Department, detectives found Whiteside's vehicle a short distance from the bank after the robbery, which was reported at 9:30 a.m.

Detectives found Whiteside in an apartment in Flint on Thursday evening. He remained in the Genesee County Jail on Monday pending further court proceedings.