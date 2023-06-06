 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint Township man accused of giving Baby Cain meth sent to trial

  • Updated
  • 0

Gina Floria is keeping up the fight for justice on behalf of her grandson, Baby Cain, who investigators say died after he was fed methamphetamine.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old accused of giving methamphetamine to 1-year-old Baby Cain in Flint Township last winter will stand trial on murder and child abuse charges. 

A Genesee County District Court judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence against Timothy Coombs of Flint Township to order a trial in circuit court. He is facing the following felony charges:

  • First-degree felony murder.
  • First-degree child abuse.
  • Torture.
  • Delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Coombs faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he is convicted.

Investigators say Baby Cain was living with his aunt, 32-year-old Jasmin Jones-Bonner, because his mother lost custody shortly after his birth. Jones-Bonner was in the process of adopting Cain.

However, she left the child in the care of Coombs at a Flint Township residence while she attended a work party on Dec. 19, 2022. He allegedly fed Cain meth and abused him while Jones-Bonner was away.

Family members rushed Cain to an area hospital, where he was placed on life support and died.

Jones-Bonner also is facing the same four charges as Coombs. She is scheduled for another probable cause conference in Genesee County District Court on Thursday.

Both Coombs and Jones-Bonner remain in custody at the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you