Flint Township man accused of giving Baby Cain meth sent to trial

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old accused of giving methamphetamine to 1-year-old Baby Cain in Flint Township last winter will stand trial on murder and child abuse charges.

A Genesee County District Court judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence against Timothy Coombs of Flint Township to order a trial in circuit court. He is facing the following felony charges:

First-degree felony murder.

First-degree child abuse.

Torture.

Delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Coombs faces up to life in prison with no chance of parole if he is convicted.

Investigators say Baby Cain was living with his aunt, 32-year-old Jasmin Jones-Bonner, because his mother lost custody shortly after his birth. Jones-Bonner was in the process of adopting Cain.

However, she left the child in the care of Coombs at a Flint Township residence while she attended a work party on Dec. 19, 2022. He allegedly fed Cain meth and abused him while Jones-Bonner was away.

Family members rushed Cain to an area hospital, where he was placed on life support and died.

Jones-Bonner also is facing the same four charges as Coombs. She is scheduled for another probable cause conference in Genesee County District Court on Thursday.

Both Coombs and Jones-Bonner remain in custody at the Genesee County Jail with no bond offered.