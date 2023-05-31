 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Flint Township man charged with murder for wrong-way crash on I-75

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Fields Jr.

Richard Fields Jr.

An intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way on I-75 caused a head-on crash that left two people dead Saturday night, police say.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man is facing two counts of murder after police say he drove the wrong-way on I-75 while intoxicated and caused a head-on crash Saturday night.

The crash claimed the lives of 24-year-old Lauren Shoens of Flushing and 31-year-old Richard Pepitone of Mundy Township.

The Flint Township Police Department says 43-year-old Richard Fields Jr. is facing a total of eight charges for the crash:

  • Two counts of second-degree murder.
  • Two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.
  • Two counts of driving on a revoked license causing death.
  • One count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.
  • One count of driving on a revoke license causing serious injury.

Fields appeared in Genesee County District Court for arraignment on Wednesday. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Authorities say Fields drove southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 for an unknown distance before the head-on crash south of the Beecher Road overpass before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Shoens and Pepitone, who were passengers in the vehicle that Fields hit, both died on the scene. The 27-year-old Flushing resident driving their vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Flint Township police have not said how badly Fields was injured or what his blood-alcohol content was. He was alone in his vehicle when the crash occurred. 

This was at least the third alleged operating while intoxicated charge for Fields. Court records show he was charged with third offense operating while intoxicated in Genesee County in 2015, but he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of lying to police in that case.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you