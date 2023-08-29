Flint Township Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening

FLINT, TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Flint Township Tuesday evening.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Fisherman's Cove Trailer Park on Maple and Van Slyke.
According to Flint Township Police, there is one reported victim who has been taken to the hospital.
Police were given a description of the suspect and are currently looking for them.
No other details have been released.
