Flint Township Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

FLINT, TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Flint Township Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the Fisherman's Cove Trailer Park on Maple and Van Slyke.

According to Flint Township Police, there is one reported victim who has been taken to the hospital.

Police were given a description of the suspect and are currently looking for them.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 12 for the latest information.

