Flint Township teen accused of sexually assaulting toddler brother

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old from Flint Township is accused of sexually assaulting his 10-month-old toddler brother earlier this week.
The Flint Township Police Department responded to Hurley Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, when the toddler was receiving treatment for injuries consistent with a sexual assault.
Police interviewed medical staff at the hospital and the toddler's family. Investigators say statements and evidence pointed to the little boy's 18-year-old brother, who was arrested at the family's residence.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office filed a single charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against the teen, who authorities did not identify Wednesday because he hasn't been arraigned.
The 18-year-old remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.