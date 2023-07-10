Flint woman accused of embezzling from elderly male companion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from her long-time elderly companion.
Authorities say 66-year-old Constance Marie Roberts of Flint allegedly was in a long-term relationship with her victim. The alleged victim gave Roberts small gifts of money and property, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Roberts is accused of taking advantage of the victim by obtaining large sums of money and multiple vehicles when the victim started exhibiting cognitive decline.
Roberts was arraigned Monday in Genesee County District Court on the following charges:
- Four counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from a vulnerable adult.
- Four counts of failure to file taxes.
Roberts allegedly drained the victim's checking and savings account worth approximately $3 million between 2018 and 2021. She also allegedly failed to report the income on her Michigan tax returns.
A probable cause hearing for Roberts has been scheduled for July 20.