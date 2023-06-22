Flushing-area murder suspect captured in Alpena area

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The statewide manhunt for a 44-year-old man wanted in connection with a woman's murder in Flushing Township was taken into custody Thursday.

The Flushing Township Police Department says officers arrested Jeramie Edenburn in the Alpena area without incident. Police also impounded his vehicle as evidence.

Authorities brought Edenburn south to the Genesee County Jail, where he was incarcerated while awaiting formal charges for the Flushing Township homicide case.

Edenburn is accused of killing a woman Wednesday at a residence in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park on Mt. Morris Road. Police have not identified the woman or commented on when the murder happened or how she died.

Court records show Edenburn also is charged in a separate case with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, which occurred last January in Montrose Township.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office filed the charge against Edenburn in April and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call the Flushing Township Police Department at 810-659-0809 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.