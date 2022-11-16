Flushing man accused of sexually assaulting young children, keeping 'treasures'

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man is accused of sexually assaulting two children as young as 5 years old and keeping "treasures" from the encounters.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said 24-year-old Joseph Anthony Rider was arrested in October after the victims came forward and talked with Voices for Children.
"In addition to him targeting 5- and 7-year-olds -- he prefers prepubescent children -- he makes it very clear that that's what his attraction is," Swanson said of Rider.
He said investigators found that Rider allegedly would keep items from each encounter.
"Let's just say this, he kept treasures. He kept underwear. He kept things that were left over from the assaults," Swanson said.
Rider was arraigned and was released from custody on $50,000 bond while he awaits further court proceedings. Rider is required to wear a GPS tether so authorities can track him while he remains free on bond.
Though the actual assault took place back in 2017 and 2018, Swanson said the time passed does not diminish the urgency of first-degree criminal sexual conduct cases.
"We have shown people a picture and they say that they are being held accountable and it gives them the courage to take the next step so even one victims courage can inspire another to come forward," Swanson said.
Anyone with information about the allegations against Rider or other possible victims should call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office or Voices for Children.