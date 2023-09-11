Flushing man accused of torturing, sexually assaulting, killing wife

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flushing-area man whose murder charge was dropped Monday is facing six new charges for the death of his wife and dog.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office says 44-year-old Jeramie Lee Edenburn now is being charged with:

Felony Murder.

Torture.

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

First-degree killing or torturing animals.

Concealing the death of an individual.

Edenburn is accused of raping and stabbing his wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Rushton Edenburn, to death with a kitchen knife in their residence on Brook Drive in the Meadowbrook Manor mobile home park off Mt. Morris Road.

Jeramie Edenburn also is accused of stabbing his wife's dog to death during the incident on June 21. He faced a single charge of open murder, which prosecutors dropped unexpectedly at a preliminary hearing on Monday afternoon.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the first-degree murder charge filed June 24 was based on preliminary evidence in the case, but authorities believed there could be more charges as the investigation continued.

"We realized from the beginning that there was more to this case and communicated as much to the defense, but we could not add these additional charges until we had the necessary probable cause evidence supported by the autopsy," Leyton said.

Investigators received new information from the autopsy report last week and Leyton said prosecutors tried to adjourn Monday's preliminary hearing, but Edenburn's defense attorney would not agree to reschedule.

So prosecutors were required to drop the entire case against Edenburn on Monday before refiling more serious charges later in the day.

"In light of the defense position to not stipulate to an adjournment based on new evidence, we were forced to dismiss the original homicide warrant and reissue with the new charges added, which we feel is supported by the evidence now in our possession," said Leyton.

Jeramie Edenburn remains in custody at the Genesee County Jail while awaiting arraignment this week on the new charges filed against him.

He also is awaiting a preliminary hearing Sept. 20 in Genesee County District Court on an unrelated charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in a case from Montrose Township.