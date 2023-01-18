Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs.

Back in September, Cecchini was caught on cell phone video jabbing his flashlight into the abdomen of a man who was riding bird scooters outside Cecchini's apartment.

Cecchini was upset about noise that the scooters were making outside his apartment in Uptown Bay City. He went outside and confronted the man, which led to the alleged assault.

The man filed a complaint, which led to a Michigan State Police investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office reviewed reports and announced charges against Cecchini on Wednesday.

Cecchini was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and eventually announced his retirement last fall. He had not appeared in court for arraignment as of Wednesday afternoon.