 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery

  • Updated
  • 0
Bay City public safety director placed on administrative leave following citizen complaint

Michael Cecchini

Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -  Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs.

Back in September, Cecchini was caught on cell phone video jabbing his flashlight into the abdomen of a man who was riding bird scooters outside Cecchini's apartment.

Cecchini was upset about noise that the scooters were making outside his apartment in Uptown Bay City. He went outside and confronted the man, which led to the alleged assault.

The man filed a complaint, which led to a Michigan State Police investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office reviewed reports and announced charges against Cecchini on Wednesday.

Cecchini was placed on administrative leave during the investigation and eventually announced his retirement last fall. He had not appeared in court for arraignment as of Wednesday afternoon.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you